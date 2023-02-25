CPI to launch yatra from today

The CPI will embark on a padayatra from Bayyaram on Saturday (February 25) to sensitise the people about the failures of the BJP government at the Centre in fulfilling the promises made to Telangana State. The yatra will cover the erstwhile Warangal district, informed CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambashiva Rao said.





Addressing the party cadres in Hanumakonda on Friday, he said that The Centre has always meted out step-motherly treatment to Telangana. Sambasiva referred to the bifurcation promises- steel plant at Bayyaram, tribal university at Mulugu and rail coach factory at Kazipet by the Central government.

The Centre let down the State especially the erstwhile Warangal district by fulfilling none of the assurances promised under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, Sambashiva Rao said.

Adding further, he said BJP mortgaged the interests of the people to the Corporate.

the Narendra Modi government failed to fulfill its election promises. "In fact, the BJP government helped the corporate houses to grow financially. Gautham Adani's assets grew exponentially. Thanks to the support extended by Modi to Adani," the CPI State chief alleged.

He demanded a thorough probe into the allegations made against the Adani Group by Hindenburg Research in its report. Why the Modi government, which uses CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other Central investigating agencies against the Opposition leaders, was sparing the Adanis, Sambashiva Rao said.

