District judge raises awareness on POCSO Act

Wanaparthy: Principal Junior Civil Judge Karthik Reddy while addressing students at the Girls’ Gurukul School in Nagavaram Thanda on Wednesday provided key guidance regarding the POCSO Act, 2012, as part of the NALSA ‘Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan - 2026’ initiative.

He advised the girls to use the internet and social media applications only when necessary and to remain vigilant against cybercrimes. He also informed them that they could reach out for assistance via the child helpline numbers 1098 and 15100.

Meanwhile, K. Deepa, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, conducted legal awareness sessions on the ‘Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan’ (POCSO Act, 2012) at the Zilla Parishad School in the Harijana Wada area of Wanaparthy, as well as at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) and the Model School in Ghanpur mandal. Legal Aid Defense Counsels D Krishnaiah, Raghu, and Sridevi; DCPO Rambabu; Child Welfare Committee member Vanaja; District Education department CMO B Pratap Reddy; and the principals of the respective schools, among others, participated in the programmes.