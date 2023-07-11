DTF to organise silver jubilee state conference in October

Karimnagar: Democratic Teachers Federation (DTF) State vice-president V Rajireddy has asked the teachers and education enthusiasts to make the Silver Jubilee State Conference to be organised in October at Mahabubnagar a success.

He along with DTF District President YansaniUmarani released On Monday pamphlets of Silver Jubilee Mahasabha here on Monday. He said that for the last two and a half decades, the Democratic Teachers Federation has been working to solve the problems of the teaching and education sector under the slogan of professional commitment and social responsibility.

It is known to all that the DTF has been taking up united movements in some cases in different ways to solve the problems in the field without getting tired and gaining the admiration of the teaching community.

Moreover, DTF, which has a slogan of social responsibility, has been responding to the problems of the downtrodden sections of the society, women, tribals and farmers’ problems from time to time. For the conduct of the conference teachers and education lovers should cooperate financially and physically, Raji Reddy said.

The former president of the DTF M Raghushankar Reddy said that the funds allocated to the education sector should not be compared with the investment sector, as the education sector is a welfare sector and urged the governments to allocate more funds. Former State Secretary of DTF, KohedaChandramouli, said that since the period of PRC has expired, he demanded the government to form a PRC committee immediately and give 40% interim allowance. Convenor of DTF State Audit Committee D. Yesu Reddy said that wages and pensions should be paid on the first day of every month.

District general secretary Tumula Tirupati, District Vice Presidents Caniganti Rajamouli, District Secretaries ChakinalaRammohan, A. Damodar, State Councilors T. Tirupati Goud, P VenkateshwarReddy, V Rankiran, A Ravinder Reddy, Mandal in-charges S Lakshmareddy, A Gopal Reddy, G Veeresham and others participated.