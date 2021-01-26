Errabelli Dayakar Rao: Speed up Devadula

Parvathagiri (Warangal Rural): Contracting agencies delaying Devadula irrigation project components will be put in the blacklist if they continue to lag the works, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao warned. Reviewing the progress of Devadula Package-6, and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road works here on Monday, he directed the engineers to expedite the pending works. "The impact of coronavirus is on the wane; hence, it's the right time to speed up the works. If the contracting agencies fail to complete the works within the timeframe, tell them that their contract will be cancelled besides including them in the blacklist," the Minister told the engineers. The officials were also told to complete the land acquisition wherever it was necessary. The Minister discussed at length about the construction of check dams that fall in the minor irrigation. Errabelli directed the engineers to speed up the road works being carried under the PMGSY. "Focus on quality of works. The government will never compromise when it comes to the matter of quality," he said.



In another development elsewhere in Station Ghanpur, the Minister took part in Atmeeya Sammelanam of Graduates and criticised the BJP-led Central government for not supporting the State projects such as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya.

"Telangana has made rapid strides under the leadership of KCR. The Centre never came forward to aid Telangana although the State has received several awards for implementing welfare developmental programmes," Errabelli said. He urged the graduates to recognise the efforts of the TRS government before they vote in the ensuing election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Council seat.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MPs Pasunuri Dayakar, Banda Prakash, Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah and Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender were among others present.