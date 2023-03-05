Errabelli donates 180 acres for establishing yoga centre

In a gesture that augurs well for promoting spirituality through establishing an International Yoga Centre, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao donated 180 acres located in the hillocks of Gotlakonda village under Nekkonda mandal on behalf of Kolanu Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Trust and Errabelli Trust to the Sri Rama Chandra Mission.





It may be mentioned here that the Errabelli clan owned this land for several generations. The Minister handed over the land documents and map to Sri Ram Chandra Mission Daaji Kamlesh D Patel at Parvathagiri on Saturday. Earlier, the Minister took the Yoga guru to Gotlakonda and showed the land he was donating. Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli said that he was happy to contribute to the establishment of a Yoga Centre. "Yoga is not only a set of asanas, but it is the union of body, mind and soul. The science of Yoga imbibes the complete essence of the Way of Life," Errabelli said.





He said that Yoga's incorporation of meditation and breathing can help improve a person's mental well-being. Yoga creates mental clarity and calmness, relaxes the mind and sharpens concentration, he added. Daaji Kamlesh heaped praise on Errabelli for his uncompromised support in expanding the activities of Sri Rama Chandra Mission in Telangana. With Errabelli support, the region will be developed as an International Yoga Centre, Daaji said.











