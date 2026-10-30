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Errabelli seeks drought-hit tag for Rayaparthy
Warangal: Former minister and BRS Palakurthy constituency in-charge Errabelli Dayakar Rao has demanded that the Telangana government declare Rayaparthy mandal drought-affected and extend relief measures to farmers across the erstwhile Warangal district.
Addressing a dharna on the National Highway at Rayaparthy mandal headquarters on Thursday, Dayakar Rao said farmers would suffer significant losses as the mandal had been excluded from the recently announced list of drought-affected areas. He urged the government to recognise the prevailing agricultural distress and provide immediate assistance to affected farmers. The State government had earlier declared 365 mandals across 31 districts drought-affected for the Kharif 2026 season, including 111 severely and 254 moderately affected mandals. BRS MLC candidate Enugula Rakesh Reddy participated in the protest. Later, party leaders submitted a representation to the Tahsildar, seeking drought-affected status for Rayaparthy mandal.
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