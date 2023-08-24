Ex MLC Santhosh Kumar weighing options to join party

Karimnagar: Thiruvarangam Santhosh Kumar, a former member of the Legislative Council, has said that he is certain to contest from the Karimnagar constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He remained in the BRS for about six years, resigned to the primary membership of the party on Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference he recalled that he joined the BRS quitting Congress party in 2018 after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao himself invited him to become a partner in the pursuit of golden Telangana.

He said that he has worked hard for the victory of party candidates in every election held since then till today. But he had to resign due to lack of recognition and respect in the party. Soon a meeting with friends, well-wishers and those who wish for the development of Karimnagar constituency will be held and announce the future activities.

Santhosh Kumar said that all the people of the constituency know that he started his political career as a councilor in 1981 with integrity and honesty in public service. There is a possibility of contesting from either the Congress or the BJP in the next assembly elections and he has already been approached by the leaders of both the national parties. But the decision on his political future will be based on the suggestions of well-wishers, he said.