'Federalism under attack from BJP'

Federalism is one of the four basic features of our Constitution, CPI (M) national general secretary Sitaram Yechuri said. Speaking at a symposium organised by the Kakatiya University (KU) on topic 'Changing Scenario of Indian Federalism' here on Friday, he said that the country's federalism is under attack from the communal forces. Federalism is part of the basic structure of the Indian constitution which cannot be altered or destroyed through constitutional amendments, he said.





Stating that federalism is the essence of dual government system, Yechury said that it sustains only when the Centre and States strike a chord. He also pointed out the failure of the Governor system in several States. "A Governor can seek clarity if there was any ambiguity in the bill but the authority should not keep it in abeyance. The onus is on every one to protect the reputation of constitutional positions," Yechury said. The Centre should not intervene into the affairs of the democratically elected State Governments, he said.





Yechury said that the National Education Policy is an infringement on the rights of States. He said that the introduction of GST made States kneel down before the Centre for funds. He also found fault with the GST on food items.





Telangana State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said that the BJP-led Central government has been trying to gain upper hand over the States. He said that the Telangana government was forced to move the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to give her assent to several bills passed by the State legislature that are pending with her.





KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh, who presided over the symposium emphasised the need for delineation of powers between the Centre and the State. He said that the States were forced to approach the courts to protect their rights. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, KU registrar Prof T Srinivas Rao, scores of research scholars and students were present.