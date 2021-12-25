Fervour marks Christmas fete

Warangal: Christmas, which marks the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, was celebrated with pomp, gaiety and devotion all across the erstwhile Warangal district on Saturday. Special services were offered in the city churches and cathedrals of various congregations. The festivity that started on Friday night continued through Saturday with the people exchanging greetings and sweets after attending the prayers. Priests on the occasion exhorted people to spread love and peace, the values espoused by Jesus Christ.



The erstwhile Warangal district has seven centenary churches – six of Baptist denomination Lashkar Bazar, Desaipet, Matwada, Warangal, Pydipelly and Hasanparthy, and one of Church of South India (CSI) at Dornakal, decorated with stars, Christmas trees, bells, balloons etc looked glorious. Meanwhile, the Centenary Baptist Church (CBC), the oldest in Warangal, was abuzz with the believers.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar were among others who attended the celebrations at the CBC.

"It's a bit of a dampened celebration last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. We are also skeptical about the new variant Omicron this year, however, the devotees made a lot of merry by following Covid-19 etiquette," PWC Pavan Kumar, a CBC believer, told The Hans India.