Geriatric care still a neglected area

Warangal: Notwithstanding the fact that India's elderly population is estimated to touch 194 million in 2031 from 138 million in 2021, seldom the governments look into the healthcare and well-being of elderly people. Geriatric healthcare is a neglected area in the country. Although the elderly persons deserve healthy ageing, Geriatric Medicine is hard to find in the country, barring a few – Madras Medical College, CMC Vellore, AIIMS Delhi, Banaras Institute of Medical Sciences etc.

Against the backdrop of this imperative need, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) management has plans to establish a Geriatric Care Centre for the comprehensive understanding of the medical background of the elderly people.

"Elderly people need care and comfort to lead a dignified life. Lack of understanding of behavioral changes in elderly people is leading to their abuse. This we need to change by establishing geriatric centres," MMH Superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar told The Hans India.

Dr Chandrasekhar who recently started Outpatient Department (OPD) in the MGMH sent proposals to the National Medical Commission (NMC) seeking its permission to set up a Geriatric Centre to provide healthcare to the elderly people, aged above 65 years. He also urged the State Government to write a letter to the NMC. However, the government is yet to take a decision. It's learnt that the Medical Council of India (MCI) is also in favour of geriatric care centre in the MGMH.

Dr Chandrasekhar said that it's going to be a huge benefit for the elderly people who are above the age of 65 years. He expressed hope that the government would take a favourable decision, especially

The State Government which is keen to develop Warangal as a Health City will take a favourable decision by adding geriatric care centre to its massive healthcare plans. It may be mentioned here that the government on Saturday had accorded administrative sanction for Rs 1,100 crore for the construction of a 24-storied multi super-specialty hospital in Warangal.