Government focuses on workers’ welfare: Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal: Telangana Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has been doing yeoman service for the welfare of the workers by implementing various schemes, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

The govern introduced many schemes for workers like marriage gift, Maternity Benefit, Fatal Accident Relief, Disability Relief, Natural Death Relief, Hospitalisation relief, funeral expenses and pension scheme etc, he said. Speaking at a meeting in Hanumakonda on Friday, he said that all the credit goes to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who had formulated various schemes for the benefit of workers.

He stated that as many as 20,000 workers have already got Labour Cards, and nearly 9,000 of them received benefits from the government, Vinay said. He appealed to workers associated with the construction field and 54 other related fields to enroll their names with the Welfare Board. The construction workers will have my support, Vinay said. Workers union leader Pulla Srinivas, Praveen, Kesoju Pranay and Saini Ravi were among others present. Vinay gave away the marriage benefit proceedings extended by the Labour Department to Nalla Avinash on the occasion.