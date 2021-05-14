Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation focuses on flood preparedness

Warangal: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting southwest monsoon on time, barely four weeks away, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) stretched its eyes on roads and low-lying areas in the city.

Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar and Mayor Gundu Sudharani on Thursday inspected a few vulnerable areas – Ashoka Colony, Tirumala Bar and Ambedkar Road – in Hanamkonda that experienced floods in mid-August last year. It may be recalled here that incessant rains inundated several low-lying areas leaving people helter-skelter in the city last year.

Stressing the need for the preparedness, Vinay Bhaskar told the officials to ensure free flow of stormwater in the drains. "All possible measures need to be taken as the rainy season is not far away," Vinay Bhaskar said. Mayor Gundu Sudharani directed the officials to take up the desilting in all the major nalahs by engaging excavators, besides clearing clogs in the internal drains.

"It's time for the officials to chalk out a plan and execute accordingly to avoid any sort of inconvenience in the rainy season," Sudharani said. Later, the Mayor inspected Santhoshi Mata Colony and instructed the staff to ensure hygienic conditions. Corporator Nalla Swaroopa Rani, DE Santhosh Babu and AE Azmeera Srikanth were among others present.