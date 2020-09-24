GWMC eyes LRS funds

Warangal: The General Body meeting of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), which assembled at Ambedkar Bhavan here on Wednesday, approved 77 items on the agenda pertaining to developmental activities. The Council has approved to take up developmental works in 58 Divisions with an outlay of Rs 83.50 crore.



Further, the Council has unanimously passed a resolution to urge the State Government that it would make use of the funds accrued through the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) to take up developmental works in the GWMC.

Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, who chaired the Council, informed that eight works under Smart City Mission have already begun. "In all, works worth around Rs 150 crore are in progress. Efforts are on to construct underground drainage in the city," Mayor said. He said that Govindrajulagutta temple will be developed as Govindadri tourist spot

So far, we have received 18,000 LRS applications. The GWMC is likely to receive around Rs 500 crore through LRS, Prakash Rao said.

The Council adopted a resolution urging the Central Government to confer Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, posthumously on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao for his contributions to the country. The Council also passed a resolution against the Centre's Farm Bills, terming them as detrimental to the interests of the farmers.

The Council paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee by observing a two-minute silence.

Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, Deputy Mayor Khaja Sirajoddin and Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy were among others present.