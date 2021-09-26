Hanumakonda: 4 years of relentless hard work pays off

Hanumakonda: Her father ran a mirchi bandi until recently while her mother supported the family by tailoring, Adepu Varshitha, instead of supporting them, invested almost four years to make her dream come true. It's indeed a risky proposition to someone who belongs to a lower income group.

A job in a multi-national company is the most sought-after for any engineering graduate. Varshitha put her career at stake when she had to choose between her lucrative career and her dream to crack the civil.

Four years down the line, Varshitha who secured 413th rank in the UPSC exams is now a certainty to grab the IPS. Who knows, she may even make it to the IAS if some lady luck smiles on her.

Speaking to The Hans India, the 24-year-old Varshitha, the younger of the two siblings of Kattamallu and Radha Rani, said, "Back of my mind, I always wanted to serve the people. Cracking IAS is the only way to realise my dream.

Right from my childhood, my mother used to inspire me to target the UPSC." Although Radha Rani didn't have higher education, she always desired to see her both daughters – Vasrshitha and Manasa – in good positions.

Manasa, a medical doctor by profession settled in Delhi after her wedding.

A bright student right from her primary education, Varshitha studied up to intermediate in Hanumakonda. Later, she did her B Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) in Hyderabad in 2017.

Her brilliance in academics fetched her job in on-campus recruitment. However, she chose to have a shot at the UPSC. And the first two attempts didn't yield satisfying results for her. As the saying goes, Varshitha is third time lucky. About her chances of making it to the coveted IAS, Varshitha said that she has a chance, if not, she is sure of getting into IPS.

"Anyway, I have time to have another shot at the UPSC by the end of this year before I grab the present opportunity."

"Varshitha worked hard to achieve her goal. There is no looking back to her," Varshitha's parents and her sister said. Varshitha family lives in a tiny rented home near Hanumakonda new bus station.