Hanumakonda: Bhadrakali bund inaugurated

Hanumakonda: Finally, the long-awaited Rs 22 crore-Bhadrakali Lake Foreshore Development Project has been thrown open for public here on Sunday.



The development of the 1.1 km bund was taken up under the Centre's flagship programme, Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY), in 2016.

With green colonnades, open-air gym, the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM)-made walking track, playing area, integrated landscape lighting, parking etc to complement the picturesque lake front, the promenade is surely one of the best exotic locations in the region. Touted as more attractive than the Tank Bund and Necklace Road in Hyderabad, Bhadrakali bund promenade is expected to attract domestic and foreign tourists in large numbers. The Rejuvenation of Padmakshi Lake & Development of Jain sites on Hanamkonda hill will also add flavour to the tourism potential.

The authorities took care of reflecting architectural elegance of the Kakatiya-era - gateways, shelters, sculptural focal points etc. The old town gateways are being used as entrance portals.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated the bund. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, Hanumakonda District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and Municipal Commissioner P Pravinya were among others present.