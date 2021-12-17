Hanumakonda: Congress supports bank staff protest

Hanumakonda: The Congress extended its support to the employees of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) which called for a two-day nationwide strike that began on Thursday. Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy who participated in the bank employees' protest at Hanumakonda chowrastha found fault with the BJP-led Central Government for its move to privatise public sector banks.

"The privatization move is anti-people especially in a country like India. Privatisation will jeopardize the interests of the people whose savings are with the banks. There is no loss to the nation with the nationalized banks," Naini said.

Those living in rural and backward areas will have to face immense problems with the privatization of banks, he said. Moreover, the move will affect the implementation of all the government schemes meant for socially and economically weaker sections, he added. Senior leaders Namindla Srinivas, B Srinivas Rao, T Venkateshwarlu, Kuchana Ravali, Binny Laxman, Perumandla Ramakrishna, Banka Sarala, Ippa Srikanth, M Satyanarayana, Aluvala Karthik, B Janardhan Goude and Banka Sampath were among others present.