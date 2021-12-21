Hanumakonda: State government asked to protect temple land

Hanumakonda: BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma demanded the State government to protect the land belonging to the Dasanjaneya Temple near Dabbalu in Hanuman Nagar from encroachment. Padma, who expressed party's solidarity with the temple protection committee here on Monday said that the onus is on the government to protect the land belonging to the century-old temple.

"The temple has around 11,000 square yards worth around Rs 100 crore. Some people claiming themselves as the heirs are trying to occupy the land. The claimants, said to be Avula Kesari Kumar and others, are just playing a waiting game without producing proper documents for the last 15 years," Rao Padma alleged. Padma said that the Warangal district court and later the High Court had already dismissed the case filed by Avula Kesari Kumar.

She accused the Hanumakonda Police of supporting the encroachers. The issue will be taken to the notice of higher police officials, she added. Temple protection committee leaders Gunti Srinivas, K Sadanandam (BJP), Bandi Kumar (TRS), Kandikonda Raju (Congress), Vemula Venkat and Gurijala Sriram Reddy and Mutyala Srinivas were among others present.