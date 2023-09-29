Harish Rao lays foundation for two medical colleges

Warangal/Mulugu: No one could have imagined a medical college for Narsampet, Health Minister T Harish Rao said. The minister who laid the foundation stone for the construction of Rs 183 crore government medical college here on Thursday said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is one such person who always comes up with an out of the box idea much to the surprise of people. “Narsampet will have healthcare facilities on par with the MGM Hospital in Warangal,” Harish Rao said.

Taking potshots at the Congress, he pooh-poohed that party’s ‘six guarantees’ for the poll-bound Telangana. “Congress is known for infighting with many leaders vying for the chief minister post,” Harish Rao said. The Congress leadership is selling away each ticket for Rs 5 crore, he alleged. Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy thanked Dodda Mohan Rao who donated the land for the medical college. Warangal district collector P Pravinya was present.

Later, the Health Minister Harish Rao laid the foundation stone for the construction of Rs 180 crore government medical college here on Thursday. He also laid foundation stone for the construction of 33/11 kv sub-station, besides inaugurating a special newborn care unit (SNCU). Development of rural areas is on the fast track, he said, crediting the development of Mulugu to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. KCR fulfilled his promise by creating a new district with Mulugu as its headquarters, Harish Rao said.

Stating that medical college is a boon for the Adivasi district like Mulugu, he said that the classes will begin from next academic year. The government not only granted rights over podu land to the tribals but also promised to extend welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, crop loan waiver and agriculture mechanization, he said.





Health Minister T Harish Rao distributing an asset to a beneficiary at Narsampet in Warangal district on Thursday. Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy is also seen



The government also ensured proper healthcare facilities in Mulugu district, Harish Rao said, referring to the 87.1 per cent institutional deliveries in the district. Mulugu district hospital has 28 doctors. In addition to this, there are 15 primary health centres and 57 Palle Dawakhanas, he said. Mulugu will have a 400-bed hospital with more than 100 doctors as soon as the government medical college gets underway next year, he said.



Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao hailed the government’s decision to create a new mandal with Mallampally as its headquarters. Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said that the Chief Minister addressed all the problems faced by the tribal communities, especially electrification of rural areas with an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore. The government also increased the reservation quota for the tribals. MP Maloth Kavitha said that people started to believe in the State-run hospitals due to the healthcare facilities established by the government.

Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka thanked the Chief Minister for creating Mallampally mandal. She urged KCR to rename Mallampally mandal after former ZP chairperson Kusuma Jagadish. Referring to the houses damaged due to recent floods, ZP chairperson bade Nagajyothy urged Harish Rao to sanction 2,000 units under the Gruhalaxmi scheme for the district.

Legislative Council vice-chairman Banda Prakash, district collector Ila Tripathi, ITDA project officer Ankith, superintendent of police Gaush Alam, Telangana Water Resources. Development Corporation chairman V Prakash, TS REDCO chairman Y Sathish Reddy, Telangana State Road Development Corporation chairman Mettu Srinivas and former MP Azmeera Sitaram Naik were among others present.