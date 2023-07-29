Live
- Bibi ka Alam procession kick-starts marking Youm-e-Ashura
- Nadda in Jaipur to discuss lack of coordination among party leaders
- Find a match for Rahul: Sonia to women farmers from Haryana
- Telangana: Warangal's Bhadrakali pond overflows, residents of low-lying areas alerted
- Muharram 2023: Messages and Quotes to Share
- Stages of sleep and what you should know about them
- Embrace Glamour on Lipstick Day With These Lip Shades
- IISc, Japanese scientists discover 600-mn-year-old ocean water
- World ORS Day 2023: How ORS helps in Dehydration and Diarrhoea
- Rajinikanth comments on SRH team goes viral
Just In
Bibi ka Alam procession kick-starts marking Youm-e-Ashura
Nadda in Jaipur to discuss lack of coordination among party leaders
Find a match for Rahul: Sonia to women farmers from Haryana
Telangana: Warangal's Bhadrakali pond overflows, residents of low-lying areas alerted
Muharram 2023: Messages and Quotes to Share
Stages of sleep and what you should know about them
Heavy rains lashes Warangal, here is the rescue boat video that depicts floods
The government staff has moved around the area in the rescue boat accessing the floods and helped those stuck in the floods.
Heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in Warangal district has disrupted the normal life with heavy water logging in the houses and the colonies.
The efforts of the municipal department and Disaster Response Forces in carrying out rescue operations and alerting people during the floods was commendable. Their coordination and swift action are crucial has ensured the safety and well-being of those affected.
The viral drone video showcasing the rescue operations near the Santhoshi Matha temple on Hunter road in Hanamkonda district shows the dedication and alertness of the government staff involved. It highlights the extent to which the floods have impacted the city of Warangal.
As the rainfall reduces, the situation continues to improve and normalcy returns to the affected areas.