Heavy rains lashes Warangal, here is the rescue boat video that depicts floods

Heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in Warangal district has disrupted the normal life with heavy water logging in the houses and the colonies.

The efforts of the municipal department and Disaster Response Forces in carrying out rescue operations and alerting people during the floods was commendable. Their coordination and swift action are crucial has ensured the safety and well-being of those affected.

The viral drone video showcasing the rescue operations near the Santhoshi Matha temple on Hunter road in Hanamkonda district shows the dedication and alertness of the government staff involved. It highlights the extent to which the floods have impacted the city of Warangal.

As the rainfall reduces, the situation continues to improve and normalcy returns to the affected areas.







