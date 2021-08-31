Warangal: Heavy rains wreak havoc

Warangal: Heavy rain on Sunday night wreaked havoc in Warangal city claiming a life of a software engineer. The victim identified as as Voram Kranthi Kumar of Shiva Nagar area. The residents informed police after they saw the dead body of victim in drainage of Kakaji Colony in Hanumakonda on Monday afternoon. The police said that the victim might not have noticed the drainage due to heavy flow of water and might have fallen in it.

Adding troubles due to heavy downpour, many low-lying areas in the Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet were submerged. The residents had sleepless night due to powercuts and water entering their houses.

The Mayor Gundu Sudharani on Monday morning inspected 28, 35, 39, 40 and 41 divisions that were covered under a sheet of water and instructed the officials to clean up the mess. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Disaster Response Force swung into action and carried out relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. The mayor said that GWMC has provided food packets to 800 odd denizens and were shifted to 20 rehabilitation centres. She also said that the DRF team has rescued 36 persons who were stuck in undated areas. Meanwhile, Hanumakonda district administration alerted people not to venture out in view of heavy rains. Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu forwarded toll free number 1800-425-1115 to people to contact the control room at the Collectorate on toll free.

Angry residents slammed the administrastive officials for failing to set up a proper drainage system in the city and stated that inspite of several complaints the officials didn't paid heed. Praveen Kumar, a resident said that the government officials not serious about people's issues since last three years.

Meanwhile, Corporator Diddi Kumara Swamy said that underground drainage system is the only solution to avoid inundation of colonies. Due to heavy downpour officials released floodwater from the Medigadda barrage downstream due to heavy inflows from Maharashtra.

24 gates were lifted so far with 1.03 lakh cusecs of inflow and 1.04 cusecs of outflow. At Annaram five gates were lifted releasing 18,000 cusecs of water. Heavy rains inundated several villages in Hasanparthi Mandal.