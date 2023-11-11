Live
Just In
Ibrahimpatnam Congress candidate Malreddy predicts Congress win
Ibrahimpatnam Congress candidate Malreddy Rangareddy conducted a house-to-house campaign in Batasingaram village of Abdullahpurmet mandal.
Ibrahimpatnam Congress candidate Malreddy Rangareddy conducted a house-to-house campaign in Batasingaram village of Abdullahpurmet mandal. During the campaign, he requested residents to vote for him. Reddy said that he and the Congress campaign team are working as volunteers in the constituency.
Reddy also accused the current MLA of Ibrahimpatnam of being corrupt and involved in land grabbing. He claimed that there has been no development in the constituency under the MLA's leadership. Reddy highlighted the progress that was made in the past when he was in office.
According to Reddy, the people are determined to defeat the BRS party in the upcoming election. This statement reflects the confidence and support that Reddy believes he has from the voters in the constituency.