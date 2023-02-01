It failed to address people's issues

Warangal: BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra also expressed his disappointment over the Union Budget and accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to weaken the States.

He said, the budget presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday makes no sense as it failed to deal with the pertinent issues faced by the people.

The BRS Government has made several requests to the Centre to give national status to Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Project (KLIP) but to no avail.

The Centre which sanctioned 157 medical colleges last year ignored Telangana, and a repeat of sorts is going to happen in the 157 nursing colleges announced in this budget. The Centre also ignored the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014. It's disappointing that there was no mention of – rail coach factory in Kazipet, a steel plant in Bayyaram and a tribal university in Mulugu.