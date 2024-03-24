  • Menu
Jagtial: Holi celebrated with gusto

Jagtial : Students of Mandal Parishad Primary School, Arepalli, Dharmapuri mandal, celebrated Holi here on Saturday, ahead of the main festival that will be on Monday. Students greeted and applied colours on each other’s faces using only natural and eco-friendly colours. School headmaster Bejjanki Nithin Kumar, teachers, and others were also present

