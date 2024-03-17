Jangaon: ED first, Modi next says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Jangaon : “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misusing the Central Investigation Agencies to suppress its opponents,” former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Errabelli who participated in protests organised by the BRS at Thorrur, Palakurthi and Wardhannapet on Saturday opposing the arrest of MLC K Kavitha accused the BJP-led Central Government of creating terror among the Opposition ranks ahead of Lok Sabha election.

“The arrest was against the guidelines of the Supreme Court. Moreover, arresting Kavitha after 6 pm is nothing but infringing the law. The arrest was aimed at demoralising the BRS. Using the ED especially before the elections has become a habit for the BJP,” Errabelli said. Errabelli alleged that the Congress and the BJP have an understanding to decimate the BRS. The BRS cadres raised slogans against the BJP and also displayed placards that showed ‘ED First - Modi Next’.

It may be mentioned here that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kavitha in Hyderabad and took her to Delhi for questioning on Friday.