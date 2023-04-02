Jewel in Warangal crown

The son of the soil, Prof. Anisetty Ravinder Nath, has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) for a period of five years by the Union Ministry of Education. Ravinder Nath who hails from Warangal did his schooling from the Government Markazi High School; Intermediate from the Government Junior College in Hanumakonda; graduation from CKM College in Warangal.





Presently, he is the Senior Professor of Biotechnology, Central University of Karnataka. Earlier, he served as Dean, Faculty of Technology and Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, Osmania University, Dean, Academic Affairs at MANUU and Dean, Development and UGC Affairs, OU and also as Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology, OU. He was selected for the prestigious UGC- BSR Faculty Fellowship recently.





He was also the Chairman, BoS, in Pharmacy and Biotechnology. Prof Ravinder Nath served Osmania University for more than three decades. Under his supervision, 17 Doctorate Degrees and 98 Masters Dissertations were awarded. He also mentored and advised two PDFs and more than 30 UG students. He was chairman for a Committee on Implementation of CBCS and CFSD by the Telangana government, and also as a member of the Academic Council of Maulana Azad National Urdu University.





Ravinder Nath participated in more than 20 International Conferences across 23 countries and also delivered 200+ Lectures in 100+ Institutions across the nation. He successfully executed five research projects funded by GoI agencies (MHRD, AICTE & UGC) and three sponsored projects by the industry and also One Departmental project. He also served as Coordinator, World Bank - MHRD project TEQIP-I and Principal Investigator for CoE Program under TEQIP – II Phase and as the Chief Coordinator of the UGC - UPE scheme and Nodal Officer for RUSA-1.0 at University level.