- Negotiations underway on sale of surplus renewable energy to India: Lankan President
- Markets need correction but current momentum indicates otherwise
- Amit Shah advises security forces to crush terrorism in J&K at all cost
- CBN launches ‘Kalavedika NTR Film Awards’ event poster
- Anjali’s next ‘Bahishkarana’ gets an announcement
- Nara Lokesh Holds Praja Darbar on Sunday, Addresses Citizens' Concerns
- Actor Vishwak Sen commits to organ donation
- Sonal Chauhan dazzles in Maldives
- T20 World Cup: Hazlewood's eliminating England remark 'blown out of proportion by...', says Starc
- Chiranjeevi is busy with four projects; Ram Charan reveals
CBN launches ‘Kalavedika NTR Film Awards’ event poster
The "Kalavedika NTR Film Awards," named in honor of the legendary ViswaVikhyata NataSarvaBhowma Padma Shri Dr. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, will be held on June 29, 2024, at Hotel Dasapalla in Hyderabad. This prestigious event is organized jointly by Kalavedika (R.V. Ramana Murthy) and Raghavi Media.
To commemorate this occasion, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, launched the event poster. The awards aim to celebrate and recognize the outstanding contributions of famous artists across various fields of cinema.
