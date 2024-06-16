CBN launches ‘Kalavedika NTR Film Awards’ event poster

The "Kalavedika NTR Film Awards," named in honor of the legendary ViswaVikhyata NataSarvaBhowma Padma Shri Dr. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, will be held on June 29, 2024, at Hotel Dasapalla in Hyderabad. This prestigious event is organized jointly by Kalavedika (R.V. Ramana Murthy) and Raghavi Media.



To commemorate this occasion, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, launched the event poster. The awards aim to celebrate and recognize the outstanding contributions of famous artists across various fields of cinema.