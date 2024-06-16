Sonal Chauhan dazzles in Maldives

Live
Sonal Chauhan is making waves on social media with her latest vacation photos from the Maldives
Sonal Chauhan is making waves on social media with her latest vacation photos from the Maldives. The actress took to Instagram to share a breathtaking photoset, showcasing her in a breezy white bralette paired with flowy palazzo pants. The ensemble perfectly complements the stunning Maldivian backdrop, making Sonal look radiant amidst the picturesque scenery.
Against the clear blue sky and turquoise waters, Sonal exudes effortless beauty, embodying the ultimate vacation vibes. The comment section on her post is overflowing with admiration, with fans calling her look "bomb" and "stunning." Her choice of outfit and the serene backdrop create a perfect blend of elegance and relaxation. Sonal’s Maldivian getaway has not only captivated her fans but also set a high bar for vacation fashion.