Anjali’s next ‘Bahishkarana’ gets an announcement

Renowned Telugu actress Anjali, known for her powerful performances, celebrates her birthday today with a flood of wishes from fans and colleagues. Anjali stars in the eagerly awaited web series "Bahishkarana," written and directed by Mukesh Prajapathi and produced by Pixel Pictures. The series also features Shri Tej, Ananya Nagalla, and Ravindra Vijay in pivotal roles and will stream on ZEE5, with the premiere date to be announced soon.

To mark her birthday, the makers released a striking motion poster showcasing Anjali in a fierce avatar. Dressed in a red saree and wielding a sickle, Anjali's intense expression and commanding presence are set against dramatic visuals, including a burning chess queen and a flaming chair, heightening anticipation for the series.

"Bahishkarana" is a six-episode village-based revenge drama centered on a couple in love facing societal disgrace. The series promises a gripping narrative filled with emotional and dramatic twists. The cinematography is handled by Prasannakumar, with music composed by Siddharth Sadashiv and editing by Ravi Teja Girijala.