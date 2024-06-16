Actor Vishwak Sen commits to organ donation

In a heartfelt move, popular actor Vishwak Sen has joined the growing list of celebrities pledging to donate their organs to those in need. The actor made this significant commitment at an event organized by Metro Retro, aimed at promoting the noble cause of organ donation.

Vishwak Sen officially registered himself as an organ donor during the event, demonstrating his dedication to giving back to the community. The gesture has been widely applauded, with numerous posters from the event circulating on social media, winning the hearts of fans and the public alike.

The event also saw the presence of director Sailesh Kolanu, who collaborated with Vishwak Sen on the successful film "HIT." Kolanu's attendance underscored the growing support within the film industry for organ donation, highlighting the importance of this cause.

Currently, Vishwak Sen is busy with several projects. His next film, "Mechanic Rocky," is nearing its release, generating considerable anticipation among his fans. Despite his hectic schedule, the actor’s commitment to such a selfless cause has added another dimension to his public persona, showcasing his compassion and sense of social responsibility.

Vishwak Sen’s decision to pledge his organs serves as an inspiration to many, encouraging more people to consider organ donation. This act of kindness not only underscores his philanthropic spirit but also helps raise awareness about the critical need for organ donors in saving lives.

With celebrities like Vishwak Sen leading by example, the hope is that more individuals will be motivated to contribute to this life-saving cause, ultimately making a significant impact on many lives.