In the town of Kadiri, a grand celebration was organized to commemorate the appointment of YS Sharmila as the President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee. The event was led by the State General Secretary of the Congress Party.

During the celebration, Shanawaz Garu praised the late leader YS Rajasekhar Reddy, stating that he was a great man who was dedicated to the ideologies of the Congress Party. He also emphasized that the Congress Party alone has the ability to counter the religious ideas propagated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who came to power claiming that it was the last wish of YS Rajasekhar Reddy to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister, expressed commitment to fulfill his father's desire. However, Reddy betrayed the people of the state by collaborating with the BJP, which went against his father's ideals.

Congratulating Sharmila on joining the Congress Party and taking on the role of PCC President, the people were urged to support and bless her as the daughter of Rajasekhar Reddy. It was announced that 10 guarantees would be implemented to ensure the well-being of the people of the state.

The speakers, including Kumar, Allabakash, Khader Bhasha, Baba Fakhruddin, Pahim, Shokhat Ali Khan, Na Mahendra, Nagaraju, Akbar, Masiullah, and others, expressed their support for Sharmila and pledged to work towards bringing the Congress Party to power in Kadiri constituency under the leadership of Sharmila and Raghuveera Reddy.