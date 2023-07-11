Kadiyam Srihari retorts to Rajaiah’s attack

Warangal: BRS MLC and former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari said that he was left with no choice but to retort to Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah’s criticism against him. Speaking to media persons at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district on Monday, Kadiyam said that he didn’t know why Rajaiah had launched a verbal abuse against him. “Rajaiah went to the extent of criticising my mother and daughter, which is uncalled-for.”

Kadiyam said that he had worked hard for the victory of Rajaiah in the 2014 and 2018 elections to the Assembly. But for reasons unknown, Rajaiah has been coming down heavily on me even though we both belong to the ruling BRS. No more I will tolerate, especially after Rajaiah had targeted my mother and daughter, Kadiyam said. Referring to the criticism against his caste, Kadiyam said that he belongs to the scheduled caste as his father. Even the Supreme Court had clarified it, he added.

Refuting Rajaiah’s remarks, Kadiyam said that he never encouraged encounters. “I was the MLA of Station Ghanpur from 1994 to 2004. The State had also witnessed encounters before 1994 and after 2004. In fact, the then Congress government encountered several naxals. Rajaiah was in Congress during that period,” Kadiyam said.

Responding to Rajaiah’s accusation of amassing thousands of crores of rupees, Kadiyam dared Rajaiah to prove it. “I will give that money to dalit families if Rajaiah proves it,” Kadiyam said. Kadiyam said that he had apprised of the verbal attack against him by Rajaiah to the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He expressed hope that KCR will take action against Rajaiah for crossing the line. He demanded an apology from Rajaiah.