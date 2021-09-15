Kakatiya University making waves in job market

Warangal: Kakatiya University (KU) has been making a buzz by churning out engineers for the job market, Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh said. Speaking to media persons in Warangal on Tuesday, he said that 75 per cent of the students of Kakatiya University Women's Engineering College have secured on-campus placements in Multi-national software companies such as IBM, Infosys, TCS, Mind Three, Accenture, Wipro, Genque, Vedanta, Cop Gemini, Pentagon space etc.

"As many as 193 students from the Women's Engineering College of academic year 2020-21 have secured jobs in campus recruitment drives by the MNCs and major Indian companies," he said. Gunde Soumya (IT) who got recruited by the Gain Site Company secured a CTC of Rs 7.50 lakh per annum. Kandula Shamini of EEE was offered Rs 6 lakh per annum by the Virginia Company; G Manisha, Shivani and Moola Harshita of the IT have secured on-campus placements with an annual salary of Rs 5 lakh, the V-C said.

As many as 186 of the students have been qualified for technical, non-technical, group discussion and HR rounds conducted by various companies and were offered a CTC of Rs 4.5 lakh per annum. Compared to last year, the campus recruitment has increased by 58 per cent, Prof. Ramesh said.

On the whole, 100 per cent of Information Technology and Computer Science Engineering, 69.8 per cent of Electronics and Communication and 30 per cent of Electrical Engineering students have got placements.

Registrar Prof B Venkatramareddy said that steps are being taken to get more campus placements for the newly selected students of campus engineering colleges. Prof T Srinivasulu, Principal, University College of Engineering and Technology for Women, Prof. P Malla Reddy, University College of Engineering Technology (Co-Education), KU, Dr. N Raman, Principal, University College of Engineering, Kothagudem, Placement Director Prof P Varalakshmi, Prof T Srinivasa Rao and Prof. V Ramchandram were among others present.