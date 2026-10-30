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Kaleshwaram temple reconstruction to be completed by March 2027
In Short
During her visit to Kaleshwaram in Bhupalpally district on Thursday, she inspected works at the main temple, Rama Temple, Jnanavapi well and Shubhanandini Ammavari Temple.
Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Endowments Department Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer has directed officials to complete the reconstruction of the Kaleshwara Mukteshwara Swamy Temple by March, ahead of next year’s Godavari Pushkaralu.
During her visit to Kaleshwaram in Bhupalpally district on Thursday, she inspected works at the main temple, Rama Temple, Jnanavapi well and Shubhanandini Ammavari Temple. She also reviewed plans for Ashta Theertham bathing ghats, roads, drainage and electricity facilities. Ramaiyer urged officials to expedite construction, increase manpower and machinery, and conduct weekly progress reviews. She said she would inspect the site every month.
Endowments Commissioner Hanumantha Rao said Rs 195 crore had been sanctioned for temple reconstruction. Collector Rahul Sharma said 13 acres had been acquired for the ghats, while another 18 acres were under discussion for acquisition. Officials were instructed to coordinate infrastructure and tourism development ahead of the religious event.
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