Karimnagar: Bandi’s ‘Yatra’ gives new boost to BJP ranks

Karimnagar : Sitting MP and BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar has completed the first phase of his Prajahita Yatra in Vemulawada and Sircilla Assembly constituencies covering 119 km.

The Yatra was undertaken to tour seven Assembly segments under Karimnagar Parliament Constituency with an aim to connect with people and secure maximum seats for the BJP in the State.

With the success of this Yatra new enthusiasm is seen in the BJP. For the second phase arrangements have been made to display flexis and hoardings in every village detailing the funds provided by the Centre for development and welfare schemes to each village.

Moreover, a 21-day trip with three days in each constituency of Assembly segments is organised. Notably, Bandi’s popularity has the party leadership feeling that the conditions for the BJP in Karimnagar are better than in the past. The party has decided to distribute portraits of Ayodhya to four lakh Hindu families in the constituency.

“With the success of the Praja Sangrama Yatra undertaken in the past, the face of the BJP has changed in Telangana. Similarly, the BJP is going to emerge as an unstoppable force in the constituency with the Prajahita Yatra being undertaken in the Karimnagar Parliament,” Bandi Sanjay told The Hans India.

“It is a fact that the BJP will maximum MP seats in the upcoming elections. The BJP wave is taking over every state. We are moving ahead with the aim of winning the MP seats,” he said.