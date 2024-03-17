Karimnagar: District students win big at International Mathematics Olympiad

Karimnagar : Students of Alphores E-Techno School won big at a recently concluded International Mathematics Olympiad. In this regard, a congratulatory event was organised at the premises in Karimnagar on Saturday during which the Chairmen of Alphores Educational Institutions Dr V Narender Reddy hailed the achievement of these kids.

Students who won gold medals and certificates for their performance include K Havish Tej, Class 3 A; Vihan Krishna, Class 3; G Joel Davies, Class 4; B Karthikeya, Class 4 C; H Durshetty, Class 5; Sivasmaran Reddy, Class 6; T Amita Vikram, Class 7; A Gautami, Class 7; Harsha Amirishetty, Class 8; Akshitha, Class 9; B Akhtar, Class 9; and others. School principal and teaching team were also present at the event.