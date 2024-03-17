  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Karimnagar: District students win big at International Mathematics Olympiad

Karimnagar: District students win big at International Mathematics Olympiad
x
Highlights

Students of Alphores E-Techno School won big at a recently concluded International Mathematics Olympiad. In this regard, a congratulatory event was organised at the premises in Karimnagar on Saturday during which the Chairmen of Alphores Educational Institutions Dr V Narender Reddy hailed the achievement of these kids.

Karimnagar : Students of Alphores E-Techno School won big at a recently concluded International Mathematics Olympiad. In this regard, a congratulatory event was organised at the premises in Karimnagar on Saturday during which the Chairmen of Alphores Educational Institutions Dr V Narender Reddy hailed the achievement of these kids.

Students who won gold medals and certificates for their performance include K Havish Tej, Class 3 A; Vihan Krishna, Class 3; G Joel Davies, Class 4; B Karthikeya, Class 4 C; H Durshetty, Class 5; Sivasmaran Reddy, Class 6; T Amita Vikram, Class 7; A Gautami, Class 7; Harsha Amirishetty, Class 8; Akshitha, Class 9; B Akhtar, Class 9; and others. School principal and teaching team were also present at the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X