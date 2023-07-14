Karimnagar: Health employees to conduct old pension Sadhana Sankalpa yatra on July 16

Karimnagar : The government employees have planned to launch a state wide protest over pension issues from july 16.

Telangana State Contributory Pension Scheme and Department of Health and Medical Education Employees Association under the slogan of ‘Abhi Nahi to Kabi Nahi’ will conduct an old pension sadhana Sankalpa yatra through 33 districts from July 16 wards.

Chalo Hyderabad programme on August 12 and Sankalpayatra in Karimnagar on July 27 would be conducted, informed Government Medical Association president Dr S.Narender, Additional RMO Dr. Navina and Prof. Dr. Shankar here on Thursday.

As part of this, under the aegis of the TSCPSEU, Karimnagar District Medical Health and Medical Education Employees Unions, Chalo Hyderabad wall posters released at the District Main Hospital.

Government Medical Association Secretary Dr. V. Ravi Praveen Reddy, Treasurer, Dr. Varshi, leaders Dr. Padma, Dr. Satish, Dr. Suman, Dr. Wasim, Dr. Archana, Dr. Chandrasekhar, Dr. Kumaraswamy, Dr. Dhanaraj, Dr. Sangeeta, Dr. Swathi, Dr. Shasidhar, Dr. Ragi Srinivas, Dr. Satyanarayana Reddy, Dr. Ashok, Dr. Manga, Sister Esumani, Sister Himabindu, Sister Anita, Sister Pratibha, a large number of Nursing Officers, Sisters, Paramedical staff and others participated in the programme.