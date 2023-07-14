Live
- Sand artist creates Chandrayaan-3 at Puri beach, wishes 'Bijayee Bhava' for mission
- Domestic institutions selloff putting brakes on market rally
- Will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation: PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission
- TS Government demands Project wise allocations from River Krishna
- Bad news for boozers, bars and wines closed for two days
- Modi first Indian PM to receive highest award of France
- BJP Accuses Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Adopting Mamata Banerjee's Methods: Allegations Surrounding Party Worker's Death
- Students build critical motor for ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 moon mission
- Karimnagar: Health employees to conduct old pension Sadhana Sankalpa yatra on July 16
- Delhi Rains: Widespread Flooding Disrupts Life In Delhi As Yamuna River Continued To Swell
Karimnagar: Health employees to conduct old pension Sadhana Sankalpa yatra on July 16
The government employees have planned to launch a state wide protest over pension issues from july 16.
Karimnagar : The government employees have planned to launch a state wide protest over pension issues from july 16.
Telangana State Contributory Pension Scheme and Department of Health and Medical Education Employees Association under the slogan of ‘Abhi Nahi to Kabi Nahi’ will conduct an old pension sadhana Sankalpa yatra through 33 districts from July 16 wards.
Chalo Hyderabad programme on August 12 and Sankalpayatra in Karimnagar on July 27 would be conducted, informed Government Medical Association president Dr S.Narender, Additional RMO Dr. Navina and Prof. Dr. Shankar here on Thursday.
As part of this, under the aegis of the TSCPSEU, Karimnagar District Medical Health and Medical Education Employees Unions, Chalo Hyderabad wall posters released at the District Main Hospital.
Government Medical Association Secretary Dr. V. Ravi Praveen Reddy, Treasurer, Dr. Varshi, leaders Dr. Padma, Dr. Satish, Dr. Suman, Dr. Wasim, Dr. Archana, Dr. Chandrasekhar, Dr. Kumaraswamy, Dr. Dhanaraj, Dr. Sangeeta, Dr. Swathi, Dr. Shasidhar, Dr. Ragi Srinivas, Dr. Satyanarayana Reddy, Dr. Ashok, Dr. Manga, Sister Esumani, Sister Himabindu, Sister Anita, Sister Pratibha, a large number of Nursing Officers, Sisters, Paramedical staff and others participated in the programme.