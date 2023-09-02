Karimnagar: Lions Club distributes essentials to rain-hit

Live
Karimnagar : Lions International 320G distributed essential items to the victims of last month’s rains on Wednesday.
Lions International 320G district governor Hanumanla Rajireddy distributed 25 kg of rice to 500 families affected by the heavy rains in the combined Karimnagar and Adilabad districts last month, worth about Rs 2,500.
The governor explained that the value of commodities would be worth Rs 12.5 lakh. They explained that these goods were distributed by the hands of the members of Dharmapuri, Manchiryal, Vemulawada, Siricilla, Korutla, Mallapur, Metpalli and Ibrahimpatnam Lions Clubs.
