  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Karimnagar: Lions Club distributes essentials to rain-hit

Karimnagar: Lions Club distributes essentials to rain-hit
x
Highlights

Lions International 320G distributed essential items to the victims of last month’s rains on Wednesday.

Karimnagar : Lions International 320G distributed essential items to the victims of last month’s rains on Wednesday.

Lions International 320G district governor Hanumanla Rajireddy distributed 25 kg of rice to 500 families affected by the heavy rains in the combined Karimnagar and Adilabad districts last month, worth about Rs 2,500.

The governor explained that the value of commodities would be worth Rs 12.5 lakh. They explained that these goods were distributed by the hands of the members of Dharmapuri, Manchiryal, Vemulawada, Siricilla, Korutla, Mallapur, Metpalli and Ibrahimpatnam Lions Clubs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X