Karimnagar: Minister Gangula lays foundation for development works

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that he is developing Karimnagar constituency keeping the trust of the people of who made him MLA three times.

The Minister visited Chintakunta village of Kothapalli mandal on Wednesday, laid the foundation stone for several development programmes. He allotted Rs 10 lakh for the construction of a community hall on the premises of Chintakunta Renuka Ellamma temple, another Rs 5 lakh for the construction of CC road.

Kamalakar said that Telangana government’s goal is the welfare of Gouds and CM KCR is working hard for that. He assured that he would bring the problems faced by the Gouds to the notice of CM KCR and work to solve them.

At Sant Sewalal Temple in Shanti Nagar, Bhumi Puja was held for the construction of Sant Sewalal Community Hall, which will be built with a fund of Rs 10 lakh. The Minister unfurled the Merima Yadi flag and participated in the Bhog Bhandar programme.

The Minister said that Rs 5 lakh has been sanctioned for the development of Sant Sewalal temple. He called upon the people to respect all religions and assured to provide assistance for the development of Sant Sewalal Temple.

He said that during the united AP regime, Shantinagar was dirty and far away from development, but under the BRS self-rule, Shantinagar developed and almost merged with Karimnagar.

At Chintakunta Mandal Parishad Primary School, he launched the development work of compound wall, toilets and others undertaken with about Rs 31.80 lakh as part of Mana Ooru - Mana Badi programme. After that, Bhoomi Puja was held for the construction of Minority Community Hall which will be built with Rs 5 lakh.

MPP Pilli Srilatha Mahesh, ZPTC Pittala Karuna-Ravinder, AMC Chairman Reddavena Madhu, MPTC Bhukya Tirupati Naik and others participated in this programme.