Karimnagar: Pashu Mitras stage dharna for minimum wage

Karimnagar: A dharna was staged in front of the District Collector’s office here on Friday demanding minimum wages for PashuMitras.

CITU district general secretary Edla Ramesh demanded the government to pay a minimum wage of Rs.15,600 as per GO 60 to around 2,500 PashuMitras across the State and recognise them as SERP department workers.

For 8 years, the State government has been making them work without paying a single rupee. It is very evil that many educated poor women take up skilled professions but were not paid by the government, he said.

Therefore, the government should identify them as employees of the SERP and fix a minimum wage, provide identification cards, uniforms, glasses, medical kids, travel expenses, artificial pregnancy training to all and grant electric bikes to everyone, Ramesh said.

He informed that they would start an indefinite strike on July 3 if the government failed to fix minimum wage. Telangana Pashumitra Workers Union district general secretary Prabha, leaders Bhuma Anusha, Lakshmi, Swarnalatha, Renuka, Likhita, Kalpana, Rama, Swapna, Padma, Pooja and others participated in this programme.