Karimnagar: Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavam to be organised grandly says Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar : Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has directed the officials to organise the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsava celebrations in a grand and transparent manner. On Saturday, at Karimnagar Collectorate, the minister reviewed the arrangements for the seventh annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Lakshmi, Padmavati Sametha Venkateswara Swamy Temple to be held from February 14 to 21.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Brahmotsavam to be held in the temple of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Karimnagar Market Road should be conducted in a dignified, transparent and non-political manner. He said that steps should be taken to ensure that every house in the district receives an invitation letter for the Brahmotsavam celebrations. “Former minister Gangula Kamalakar is also invited to come to Brahmotsavam. MP Bandi Sanjay should also participate in the celebrations,” he said.

On the occasion, the Minister shared that he donated Rs 5 lakh for organising of Brahmotsavams and ordered that complete details of donations and gifts presented by devotees should be accurately recorded.

He said that a special drive should be taken up by the municipal department to avoid any sanitation, traffic problems during the Shobhayatra. Moreover, the officials were directed to make permanent arrangements for the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, which will begin the day after the Brahmotsavam, instead of making temporary arrangements.