Karimnagar: Winning & losing is part of politics, KTR tells cadre

Karimnagar : The result of recent election is not a disappointing result and it is not appropriate to make posts that speak in a way that insults people, said BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

It was the same people who gave power in 2014 and 2018 to BRS, he reminded. The cadres should not be overwhelmed by victory and be depressed by defeat, everyone knows what would have happened if BRS had won six out of 14 seats in Karimnagar, he said addressing the social media warriors of Karimnagar Lok Sabha Constituency here on Wednesday.

In the parliamentary elections, there will be no sympathy. Revanth Reddy promised to waive the loan before the elections. Congress gave 420 guarantees, not six guarantees. Revanth Reddy and Venkat Reddy said not to pay the current bill.

Narendra Modi became Prime Minister by trusting social media and Revanth Reddy became CM. Congress leaders have not thought they will win and have impractical guarantees. Due to lack of experience, the government has not credited Rythu Bandhu till now. The government has made many enemies within 45 days, Rama Rao said.

Ex-MP Boinpally Vinod Kumar said that the Telangana movement was born to free the people of Telangana from the shackles of slavery. BRS party has a history of leaving posts for Telangana state, it was Karimnagar that breathed life into the movement.

He mentioned that the Telangana was developed under the leadership of Telangana movement leader KCR for ten years. BRS Social Media Warriors should work hard in the upcoming Parliament Elections, expose the corruption of Central and State Governments and tell the real truth to the people. Social media is very influential nowadays.

KTR will speak to the social media warrior of each booth. The BRS will not do politics against Gods and did not do politics anywhere after the construction of Yadagirigutta temple. He asked the public to bless the party in the upcoming parliamentary elections.