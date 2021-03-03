KCR anti-Dalit: BJP Leader Bangaru Sruthi

Hanamkonda: The TRS government is anti-Dalit, BJP State general secretary Bangaru Sruthi said. Stating that KCR government has unleashed terror against Dalits, she recalled Nerella incident in which Dalits were subjected to third-degree torture by the police when they raised their voices against the government. Speaking to press persons here on Wednesday, she demanded Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, TRS nominee for the ensuing election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency seat, to explain to the people what he had done to them.

The government, which should have allocated Rs 50,000 crore for the development of Dalits, didn't even spend Rs 5,000 crore. It indicates that the TRS is anti-Dalit, she said. "Palla never discussed the issues such as unemployment, pay revision commission (PRC) etc faced by the people," Sruthi said. She accused the government of foisting false cases against the BJP leaders. Further, she alleged that TRS leaders turned the State-owned Haritha Hotel as their party office. Meanwhile, it's learnt that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay will be on a two-day visit to erstwhile Warangal district from Thursday (March 4). Sanjay was scheduled to hold meetings with the party cadres in Mahabubabad and Mulugu during his visit. Gujjula Premender Reddy, BJP candidate for the election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency, Urban and Rural districts presidents Rao Padma and Kondeti Sridhar and senior leader Edla Ashok Reddy were among others present.