KCR for development of all castes communities says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Hanumakonda: The objective of the State government was to develop every community and caste in the State, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Addressing the gathering at the Yadava Atmeeya Sammelanam here on Thursday, the minister said that the TRS Government has rolled out several schemes including sheep distribution for the upliftment of Golla and Kuruma communities.

"Due to the apathetic approach of the successive governments in united Andhra Pradesh, several caste-based professions were driven to extinction, thus hitting the economy of the rural areas. Now, it's altogether different under the TRS Government," Errabelli said, stating that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had taken every possible measure to give a fillip to education and employment.

He said that the government had so far distributed sheep worth around Rs 5,000 crore under the first phase of Sheep Rearing Development Programme (SRDP). The government had released another Rs 6,000 crore for the scheme under the second phase, he added. "Telangana tops the country in sheep production," Errabelli said.

He criticised the Opposition parties for misrepresenting Dalit Bandhu scheme introduced by the TRS Government. The minister said that KCR is the only CM in the country to implement welfare schemes even during the economic slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister on the occasion felicitated Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder Yadav who hails from Vadlakonda village in Jangaon district.