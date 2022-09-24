KCR, KTR pat Errabelli

Warangal: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, in a tweet, heaped praise on Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao for putting Telangana on top in the Swachh Survekshan Grameen rankings in the Large States category under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM-G). It may be mentioned here that the State also bagged a rich haul of 12 awards, with Nizamabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts being ranked first and second respectively in the overall top districts category in the South Zone.

Errabelli said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had also greeted him and advised to continue the good work. Errabelli said that all the credit goes to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao. He heaped praise on all the elected public representatives and officials for working in tandem for the effective implementation of the Palle Pragathi programme, aimed at developing rural areas with special focus on hygiene and provision of basic amenities.

Errabelli said that since the launch of the Palle Pragathi programme, seven villages from the State have been ranked among the top 10 villages under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY). Later, 19 villages bagged 19 national awards in the annual awards announced by the Union Ministry of Rural Development, he said.