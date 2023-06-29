KCR let loose Kaushik Reddy to terrorise people of Huzurabad: Eatala

Warangal: Despite spending hundreds of crores of rupees, the BRS failed to win the by-poll in Huzurabad, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender said. Speaking to media persons at Kazipet on Wednesday, he accused the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of letting Padi Kaushik Reddy loose to create terror among the people in Huzurabad by making him MLC.

“Backed by the Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of CM, Kaushik is behaving like a psycho. It appears that CM entrusted Kaushik with a ‘specific task’. Even though the BRS goons attacked us, the police booked cases against my followers. Even the media was not spared,” Eatala said. Further, The BRS leader had also hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him by spending Rs 20 crore as supari, Eatala said, referring to an audio clip doing rounds in this regard. Eatala said that he is not scared of such threats. The Karimnagar Commissioner of Police was unresponsive even though I explained to him about the threats and atrocities of the BRS leaders.

The onus is on the State Government to provide security to me. KCR needs to understand that Telangana is not his asset, Eatala said. The Centre is also of the opinion to provide security to me, he added. Eatala demanded the Chief Minister to strip off the MLC post from Kaushik. Eatala Rajender along with Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma was at Kazipet to receive the 180 Alpkalik Vistaraks of the party. Former MLA Marthineni Dharma Rao and spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy were also present.