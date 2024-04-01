KCR shedding crocodile tears: Naini

Warangal: “KCR opened another drama in the name of consoling the drought-affected farmers,” Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said. In a statement here on Sunday, he criticised the former chief minister KCR for leveling baseless allegations against the Congress Government.

“KCR never consoled farmers who lost their crops due to drought or untimely rains or gales during his decade-long rule is now shedding crocodile tears, expressing concern over the farmers,” Naini said. KCR tried to blame the Congress government during his visit to Dharavath Thanda in Jangaon district on Sunday.

“Even though Congress assumed power in December last year, KCR is hell-bent on blaming the government. KCR who claims that he had read 80,000 books lacks logic in his criticism. KCR, his son KTR and his nephew Harish Rao are frustrated since the BRS lost power. They have been talking senselessly,” Naini said.

“KCR, who made a mess of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), is trying to shift the blame on the Congress Government,” he said. Moreover, he also found fault with the former chief minister, stating that Congress has always stood by the farmers.

“The BRS Government evaded all other schemes and subsidies entitled by the farmers after introducing the Rythu Bandhu,” Naini said.