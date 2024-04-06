KCR threatens maha dharna at Medigadda over farmers’ issues

Karimnagar : The president of BRS and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has issued a warning to the Congress government regarding farmer issues. He stated that if the government fails to address farmers’ problems promptly, he will organise a dharna with ten thousand farmers at the Medigadda project.

On Friday, KCR conducted an inspection of drought-affected areas in the joint Karimnagar district. However, the inspection was delayed as he arrived three hours behind schedule at Mugdhampur village in Karimnagar rural mandal after leaving Erravalli farmhouse.

During his visit, KCR assessed the condition of dry crops and engaged in discussions with farmers regarding irrigation challenges. He assured them that BRS would support farmers who suffered losses due to crop failures. Expressing disappointment over the lack of irrigation water for farmers, KCR urged them to stand up against the government’s inefficiency in providing necessary resources.

In Vedura village of Ramadugu Mandal, Choppadandi Constituency, KCR further inspected the impact of drought on crops. Farmers showed him dried rice husks, and he also visited the Mid-Manair reservoir to evaluate water availability.

Promising action after the Parliament elections, KCR vowed to lead a massive gathering to Medigadda along with ten thousand people to demand water release.

He was accompanied by various political leaders and BRS representatives including local MLA Gangula Kamalakar, former MP Boinpally Vinod Kumar, former Whip Balka Suman, Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, and others.