Kishan Reddy Inaugurates Kalyana Mandapam at 1000 Pillar temple

WARANGAL: Telangana State BJP President and Union Minister Kishan Reddy marked the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri by visiting Warangal, where he offered special prayers to Lord Shiva and inaugurated the reconstructed Kalyana Mandapam at the temple on Friday morning. The momentous occasion saw the unveiling of the thousand-pillared Kalyana Mandapam, which had been unavailable for 18 years until its recent restoration.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy had the honor of performing the first Kalyanam ceremony following the reconstruction of the Kalyana Mandapam, signifying a significant milestone in the temple's history. The Kalyana Mandapam, which had fallen into disrepair and subsequently dismantled in 2006, underwent extensive restoration efforts initiated by the temple authorities.



The restoration and reopening of the Kalyana Mandapam hold deep cultural and religious significance, offering devotees a sacred space for performing ceremonies and rituals in devotion to Lord Shiva. The event not only celebrates the revival of this historical structure but also highlights the commitment to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of the temple for future generations to cherish and partake in spiritual practices.