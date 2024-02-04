Konda Surekha slams Kavitha

Warangal : Endowments, Forests and Environment Minister Konda Surekha has on Saturday come down heavily on MLC K Kavitha who raised a few questions after the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had announced the launch of Rs 500 LPG cylinder scheme by the Congress top leader Priyanka Gandhi. Revanth had announced it during the Indravelli meeting on Friday.

Taking an objection to the CM’s decision, Kavitha pointed out in which capacity Priyanka could launch the scheme. In this context, Surekha sought to know from Kavitha that in which capacity Himansh, KTR’s son, had presented silk robes at the celestial wedding of Bhadradri Sita Ramachandra Swamy.

“It’s better if she (Kavitha) keeps her mouth shut rather than criticising the Congress Government vaguely. The ‘liquor queen’ has no moral right to criticise the Congress. We all know what she was doing in the US before joining the Telangana Movement,” Konda Surekha said.

The minister expressed surprised over Kavitha on her demand for installing a statue of Jyotirao Phule on the premises of the State Legislative Assembly. What she was doing in the last 10 years when they were in power, she said.

Talking on local issues, Konda Surekha found fault with the former Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender for not utilising the MLA Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Rs 3 crore. The BRS MLAs focused more on land grabbing and settlements, she alleged. The minister criticised the Central Government for not allocating funds for the developmental works in Warangal.

“Warangal will be developed on par with Hyderabad,” the minister said. Earlier, she reviewed the progress of developmental works in the city. Hanumakonda district collector Sikta Patnaik, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju were among others present.