KTR to launch plethora of developmental works

Warangal: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao will take part in several developmental works during his one-day visit to Warangal and Hanumakonda districts on Wednesday.

In all, KTR will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for developmental works worth around Rs 236 crore, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, along with Minister for Tribal Welfare and Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, he said that erstwhile Warangal district has been witnessing a massive transformation due to the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and KTR. "Warangal stands next to Hyderabad on the development front," Errabelli said.

During his visit, KTR will inaugurate smart roads, development works in the public gardens and renovated regional library etc. Later, KTR will also visit Narsampet where he was scheduled to inaugurate a library and Mahila Samakya buildings, besides laying foundation stone for the piped natural gas supply to all the households in the town. It's learnt that the piped natural gas supply will also be taken up in Warangal city after the Narsampet project.

The ministers and legislators inspected the Hayagriva Chary Grounds in Hanumakonda where KTR is scheduled to address a public meeting. It may be mentioned here that KTR who was supposed to visit Warangal long back deferred it due to his hectic schedules.

D Vinay Bhaskar and Aroori Ramesh are to take oath as the TRS party presidents of Hanumakonda and Warangal districts in the presence of KTR. Mayor Gundu Sudharani, legislators Kadiyam Srihari, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Thatikonda Rajaiah, Aroori Ramesh, Vodithela Satish Kumar, Gandra Venkatramana Reddy, ZP chairpersons Gandra jyothy, M Sudheer Kumar, KUDA chairman S Sunder Raj Yadav, Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation chairman K Vasudeva Reddy and DCCB chairman M Ravinder Rao were among others present.